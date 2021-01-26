Kiwanis Club of Traverse City Donates Dictionaries to Schools

The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City has donated over 600 dictionaries to TCAPS third graders.

TCAPS along with other Grand Traverse County schools received over 1,200 dictionaries in total.

Kiwanis Club says this book also includes other useful tools kids can use in school like multiplication tables and metric system conversions.

They hope these will encourage independent learning in students.

“They’re starting to be held accountable more for their punctuation as well, so there’s some punctuation guides in here . So, it’s really a great reference book aside from the dictionary which is of course the bulk of the pages, it does cover a lot of other ground as well,” said John Hyatt, Board Member of the Kiwanis Club Traverse City.

Kiwanis Club says donating these dictionaries is all possible due to donations given to their Annual Flag Project.