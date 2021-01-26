Kalkaska Man Arrested After Fleeing from Accident, Driving Drunk

Michigan State Police assisted in finding a Kalkaska man who ran away from deputies.

State police say deputies were called to a threat complaint around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before they arrived but slid off the road and started running.

An MSP canine was called in and tracked the suspect to a neighborhood where he was arrested.

Troopers say the man started a fire in a garage to stay warm while hiding.

Officers found the garage filled with smoke but put the fire out before it caused any damage.

The man is now facing several charges, including drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident and illegal entry.