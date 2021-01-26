Health Officials Address Vaccine Availability and “Double-Booking” Appointments

One of the questions we’ve been getting lately in our newsroom is about people who are so-called “double-booking” in an effort to get the vaccine more quickly.

9&10 got the latest advice from health officials – and the update on the vaccine rollout, during the Munson Healthcare weekly update.

Some things haven’t changed: there’s still not enough vaccine to meet the demand. But the Grand Traverse Health Department is seeing an increase in the pace of vaccine distribution. Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger says, “Last week we administered 2,150 vaccines…. This week we are proceeding with delivering 3,200 doses.”

Hirschenberger says they are also starting to vaccinate school staff throughout the county. “By the end of this week we will have given, in total since we started receiving vaccine, 8,700 doses.”

The new clinic set up at NMC’s Hagerty Center is making the process much smoother. “We are able to do, at this clinic, the same number in one day what we were able to do in one week at our Health Department site.”

Hirschenberger says it will be a long process. “We are essentially going to be providing 140,000 doses of vaccine over the course of the next 10-12 months.”

Meanwhile Munson says the positivity rate is going down across the region. Munson Healthcare Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek says, “Our percent positive rate for the last 14 days has dropped to about 5%. Which is much, much lower than what we’ve been seeing over the last couple of months.”

Munson Healthcare is again expanding the list of people who are eligible for the vaccine. “We have expanded that criteria to anyone age 80 and above that lives within a Munson Healthcare service area…. If you are also 65 or older and live in a household with someone who meets the 80+ criteria, you can also get vaccinated at the same time.”

To date Munson has distributed 16,757 doses, including almost 63% of local healthcare workers.

Infectious Disease expert Dr. Mark Cannon joined the call to discuss the variants of the Coronavirus that are now appearing in the U.S. and in Michigan. “There are literally thousands of variants. But at any given time I expect there will be a few, a handful, that are the most concerning. This is going to be an ongoing issue.”

Dr. Cannon says, “The U.K. variant appears to be well covered by the vaccine. It does appear to be more infectious… The South African variant is a little bit different. It isn’t any more infectious. There is a mounting evidence that it’s more virulent. With that in mind, Moderna and the U.S. government, in conjunction, just announced they are looking in to having a booster for Moderna’s vaccine that is targeted more specifically to variants such as the Brazilian one and the South African one.”

District Health Department #10 also provided an update at Tuesday’s conference call. Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse says, “To date, now we’re just under 12,000 we’ve vaccinated in our 10 counties.”

And Northern Michigan Health Services says they are preparing a mobile unit to deliver vaccines to the more rural areas, between the Traverse City area in the north, and Shelby to the south.

There have been reports of people double-booking for a vaccine – trying to see how and where they can get a first dose more quickly. But Health departments say pre-registration is different than making an appointment. It’s okay to register multiple times in multiple places – but everyone should stick to making just one appointment

Hirschenberger says, “People who signed up through the planning registry – that did not reserve an appointment. So it is really important to go back to the scheduling link.” She says you should only reply to one request for scheduling once a vaccine is available to you. “You can also schedule through the United Way if you are 65 or older and have some technology challenges.”

If you do register with a health department or the United Way – there is no need to register twice… because those lists are merged together. But some people are registering both with health departments –and certain local pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Meijer.

Lisa Peacock is the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Health Officer and also represents the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. She says registering twice is okay. “Certainly err on the side of making sure you get in the cue. That is really important. Certainly for our population 65 and over.” But again she encourages people to not follow through with scheduling multiple appointments.

Michalek says, “Know that we have your information and we will be getting back to you. With the health departments it may vary, but just know that if you sign up through one of their registration portals or call, you can be guaranteed that they have your name. We know who you are.”

In the event someone has managed to double-book an appointment, and therefore the possibility that people may be no-shows for an appointment they no longer need, Peacock says the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has “a standby list for people that may be able to come in quickly,” to use vaccine that’s available.

Dr. Morse says they’ve experienced one other problem. “We have had issues with people sharing their confirmation emails for appointments, or having them shared on Facebook… trying to take other people’s appointments.” Those people are turned away, and once you have an appointment you should not share your confirmation time or information with other people.

For seniors in the Grand Traverse region – or if you have difficulty with internet access or registration, you can call the senior hotline at 231-715-5557. Or dial 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state.

Munson Healthcare patients, and community members age 80+ can call 935-SHOT (7468) for scheduling questions, from 8 am – 4 pm seven days a week.

