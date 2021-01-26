Harbor Springs Police Seeking Information on Man who Called in Bomb Threat

The Harbor Springs Police Department is attempting to find the man who called in a bomb threat on Monday and claimed he was heavily armed.

The man said he planted a bomb near the Christmas tree downtown.

The immediate area near Main and State Streets was evacuated, and anyone within a two-mile radius was told to shelter in place.

Police say the caller may have been using a livestream of the downtown area to keep track of the police response.

The police chief says a bomb squad was sent to check the area but didn’t find anything.

If you know who called in the threat, you are asked to call the Harbor Springs Police Department at 231-526-6211