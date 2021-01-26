GT Commissioner Asks for Apologies Following “Proud Boys” Discussion

A Grand Traverse County Commissioner is calling on fellow board members to apologize, and hopes the full commission will denounce an extremist group associated with violence.

The Proud Boys are designated a “Hate Group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Some self-proclaimed members of the group addressed the county commission last year. And last week two people in public comment called on the commission to denounce the group.

So far that hasn’t happened. But some commissioners have publicly commented on their positive interactions with self-proclaimed members of the Proud Boys.

Commissioner Betsy Coffia says the recent comments from citizens should be heard. “These two women were expressing concern and wanting our board, given its past history interacting with the Proud Boys, to make it very clear that we were not condoning what they do. That we’re not- that we denounce them and their activities.”

Coffia believes Chairman Rob Hentschel and Vice-Chairman Ron Clous should apologize, and the full commission should address it. “That doesn’t sit well with me. I’m concerned, I think it should be the most obvious thing in the world that we would denounce a group that has ties to White Nationalism. I don’t think that’s going to go away until the community is feeling pretty solid that this board is not condoning of their behavior.”

Commissioner Coffia says she expects the issue to be discussed at next week’s board meeting. “I would love to see Mr. Clous and Mr. Hentschel apologize to the woman that spoke, to the community for the sort-of international embarrassment that this has become. At minimum. My hope is they would do that before our next meeting.”

Brand new County Commissioner Penny Morris did not want to go on camera, but tells 9&10 News, “As a board we have a lot of work to do for benefitting our community. I hate that this is the conversation we’re having right now when we have a community that’s hurting and we need to be part of that healing. I don’t know what else I can add to the situation. I’m overwhelmed by it.”

Commission Chair Rob Hentschel doesn’t agree with the way the situation has been characterized by others. Asked about the Proud Boys who attended a meeting last year, Hentschel says, “They showed up at our meeting. Like anyone else can show up. I may disagree or agree with certain actions, but a group that claims they are not what people say they are, I see no need to denounce them.”

“If they were claiming to be violent that would be different. Right now it’s ‘He Said, She Said.’ There are bad actors in every group. In every group that has humans in it. The church. The Boy Scouts. I’m also not interested in justifying behaviors or actions, just like I’m not interested in justifying other groups’ behaviors.”

9&10 reached out to Commissioner Ron Clous who has not returned our request for comment. Likewise, all other commissioners were contacted by phone or email and have not responded to our request. The Board’s next meeting is Wednesday February 3rd.