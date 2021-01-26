Governor Whitmer Prepares for State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is busy preparing for her third State of the State address.

The State of the State address is a chance for governors to look back on the successes of the previous year and lay out their plan for the year ahead.

Governor Whitmer’s speech will be centered around COVID-19.

She will discussing how the state fought the virus in 2020 and how it is handling the vaccine rollout in 2021, as well as the continued road funding and construction going on across Michigan.

Governor Whitmer is also expected to direct time towards her fellow lawmakers as they find some middle ground in how the state should respond to COVID-19 going forward.

“It’s really about the fundamentals. Nobody’s going to be surprised by that,” Whitmer said. “t’s also where I hope in this non-election year we can get rid of all this political rhetoric and focus on the fundamentals because they are not partisan. Getting kids back in school, helping businesses that are struggling, making sure that everyone that once a vaccine gets a vaccine, those are the fundamentals for our economic re-engagement and I’m hopeful that that’s where we can find a lot of common ground this year.”

The State of the State will be virtual and you can watch it on Local 32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will also be streaming live on the 9&10 Plus channel on the free VUit app.