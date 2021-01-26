Gov. Whitmer Sits Down to Preview Third State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give her third State of the State address Wednesday night and in this COVID world, it will be virtual.

The State of the State address is a chance for the governor to look back on the year that was and later out the roadmap for 2021.

COVID-19 is expected to be a major talking point.

“COVID is undeniably center of everyone’s mind,” said Gov. Whitmer during a sit-down interview Tuesday.

The year 2020 was about controlling and surviving the pandemic, 2021 will be about ending it.

“We’ve got to prioritize vaccinations,” said Whitmer, “Giving people the confidence that we’re going to get through this

It’s the biggest issue in the state but not the only one. In addition to COVID, Whitmer says she will talk about rural broadband, criminal reform and fixing the damn roads.

“We’ve got 122 other projects in the works,” said Whitmer, “We have not lost a beat on that front.”

While she will be alone giving her speech, her words will still be directed at lawmakers.

“I am addressing the state directly but also obviously the legislature,” she said.

“It’s where I hope, in this non-election year, we can get rid of all the political rhetoric and focus on these fundamentals because they are not partisan,” Whitmer added, “Getting kids back in school, helping businesses that are struggling, making sure that everyone that wants a vaccine can get a vaccine.”

Whitmer speaks often of COVID as a ‘common opponent’ but so far the two branches don’t seem to be fighting the same fight.

“How quick we are able to do it and how quick were able to find common ground,” said Whitmer, “That will dictate how strong our economic recovery is.”

The State of the State address is scheduled for 7 PM Wednesday.