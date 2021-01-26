Gov. Whitmer Avoids Explaining Health Director Resignation

Last week, the state’s director of Health and Human Services, Robert Gordon, unexpectedly resigned and since then, no full explanation has been given to why.

Gordon announced his resignation from through Twitter Friday afternoon, right after signing the state’s newest epidemic orders.

Since then, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has avoided answer exactly why.

“It has been a grueling couple of years and we’re grateful that Robert Gordon has worked so hard and lead the department the past two years,” said Whitmer, “He’s moving on. We’ve got fortunately someone in this department who is capable and ready to step in.”

As she used the term “moving on,” she was pushed on if it was his choice.

“You know what? This was something that I think is not uncommon and he’s been working so hard for us and we’re grateful,” said Whitmer.

Elizabeth Hertel is the new director.

She is the third department head replaced in recent months. Both the head of the Michigan Unemployment Agency and the State Budget Director also resigned. Whitmer says the timing only makes it looks suspicious.

“I would say that two years into an administration, only having change in three directors is actually quite low,” said Whitmer.

Budget, unemployment and health, maybe the three most important departments during a pandemic. New leadership in each but Whitmer says the same message pushes forward.

“When they were issued as executive orders out of my office to becoming epidemic orders, we always had open line of communication and robust debate amongst all of the experts in state government,” said Whitmer, “And that will continue.”