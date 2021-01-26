Gaylord Man Charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Michigan State Police say a Gaylord man threatened to shoot a woman earlier this month.

Troopers say Justin Kohler pointed a pistol at a woman and threatened to shoot her inside his home in Hayes Township on Jan. 1.

State police say Kohler also tried to attack the woman with a stun gun.

When troopers arrived at the home, the woman was driving away, but troopers stopped her to assist her.

At the house, police found a .40 caliber pistol and stun gun.

Kohler is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, having a stun gun and having a gun while under the influence.