Doppler 9&10 STEM: Walking on Eggshells

Today’s experiment is a fun one that WILL surprise you. We are going to walk on eggshells without breaking them. When you crack an egg in the morning you think about how you crack them. On the side right? If you didn’t know it, simple physics is why you do this. The egg is more fragile when force is applied on the side of the eggshell.

Eggs can withhold a force up to several hundred pounds. The arch of the eggs helps. The arch on the top and bottom of the egg allows for a redistribution of the force applied to the eggs. In other words, the greater the arch the stronger the egg is. Since there is a little arch on the side of the egg, it cracks easier.

In addition, the egg is made up of proteins and calcium minerals that are similar to your bone calcium. This allows for a strong structure.

Think of Hens when they lay eggs in the nest. They sit on the eggs to keep them warm. The biology of eggs allows them to withstand a tremendous amount of weight. But can it handle a human’s weight?

So here is what you will need for today’s experiment:

2 Cartons of eggs; 12 or 24

Human Bodies

The Great Outdoors

Procedure:

Head outside Place two egg cartons on the ground. One for each foot. Slowly step on the eggshells. Keep your weight evenly distributed on the eggs.

Another Way: You can try this experiment in many ways. If you want to still see the strength of eggs, but don’t want to step on them. Try balancing books or magazines on the top of two or three eggshells.

