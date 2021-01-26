City of Charlevoix Reviewing Two Commercial Boat Slip Bids, Citizens Concerned About Environmental Impacts

The City of Charlevoix is looking to fill the third of their three commercial boat slips in their marina.

“We previously had two,” said Charlevoix Recreation Director Kent Knorr. “We made a request to the Waterways Commission to increase that to three because of some interest in the community for an additional slip.”

The two commercial slips host two charter boat companies: Sunshine Charter and Little Traverse Charter. For this newest slip, the city received two bids from northern Michigan businesses.

“The first of those is use of dockage for a company that’s selling boats,” said Knorr. “The second proposal is from a company that would like to rent or lease jet skis.”

The proposals were presented at the Jan 18 city council meeting. Knorr said both of these businesses would bring variety to the marina.

“Our priority would be impact on tourism in the community, and then it would also be an economic impact for the community,” said Knorr. “If a business attracts foot traffic, then people go and have lunch at a restaurant in town, that economic impact that is measurable, and we know that as people visit our marina, they’re most likely going to visit other businesses in the area.”

However, some Charlevoix citizens have concerns about both proposals.

Water and Air Team Charlevoix, or WATCH, is an environmental group that makes sure local waters are kept clean.

“There are lots of people who want to make some money up here in Charlevoix and the cities along the lakes. Our job is to ensure that we protect the water and the air,” said WATCH Secretary JoAnne Bier-Beemon.

WATCH sent a letter to the city council addressing their concerns.

“We don’t want to use a commercial slip as just a showroom, we feel that there’s a better use,” siad Bier-Beeman. “We’re concerned about the environment, the noise pollution, the water pollution, we’re concerned about the congestion in this harbor. To put a jet ski rental on this little harbor is dangerous, and loud, and it is not good for the community.”

Knorr said the city council heard everyone’s concerns that attended the meeting.

“Council also had some questions about those proposals and has asked that both vendors go back, fine tune their proposals, and put together a packet addressing the questions that they heard in the council meeting from both the public and from council,” he said.

Bier-Beemon said it’s a hard balance between growth and quality of life, as well as protecting the environment.

“There are lots of things that can bring revenue in,” she siad. “But what we have to decide is are those things good for our kids, are they good for our community, are they good for tourism.”

The city council will review revised proposals from each company and make their final decision at their February 15 meeting.