California Exits Months-Long Stay-at-Home Order

There are some positive signs in the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Reports show infections rates and hospitalizations continue to slow down. Now many states are starting to ease restrictions.

In California, the state’s widespread stay-at-home order that was put in place in November has been lifted.

But vaccine distribution remains an issue for most of the U.S.

Health officials say so far, about half of the 41 million delivered doses have been administered.

President Biden says he’s increasing the goal of how many Americans he believes can get vaccinated against the coronavirus in his first 100 days in office.

Now he hopes to get 1.5 million people vaccinated every day instead of 1 million.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief plan is still being negotiated on Capitol Hill.