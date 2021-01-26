Biden Administration to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Supply by 17% Next Week

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that it will give states a 17% boost in COVID-19 vaccines by next week.

The announcement comes on the heels of complaints across the U.S. of vaccine shortages. These shortages have often led to the cancellation vaccination clinics.

According to data posted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, the government plans to make nearly 10.1 million first and second doses available by next week. That number is up from this week’s allotment of 8.6 million doses.

The 10.1 million doses is represented by both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.