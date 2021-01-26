Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sammie, Dessa & Marcella

SAMMIE

DESSA

MARCELLA

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sammie, Dessa and Marcella–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Sammie.

Sammie is an American Staffordshire terrier. She’s 8-years-old and extremely affectionate.

Sammie loves to be around people and is always down for a game of fetch. She also likes to be the center of attention and has endless energy.

You can find Sammie at the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

Next up, meet Dessa.

She’s a mix of a border collie and an Australian cattle dog. She’s only a year old and filled with energy and sweetness.

Dessa loves to play. She enjoys bringing people toys in hopes they will play with her. Sometimes she can be headstrong, so she needs an owner who will be a strong leader but also patient.

You can meet Dessa at AC Paw in Mancelona.

Lastly, we have Marcella.

Marcella is a domestic shorthair mix. She is very friendly and cuddly.

Marcella is a year old and can be very curious. She also gets along with other pets.

You can find Marcella at Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!