Vaccine Shortages Continue to Hamper Michigan’s COVID-19 Response Efforts

If Michigan leaders hope to see about 70% of people 16 and older vaccinated for COVID by August, the state will need to start administering 50,000 vaccine doses a day.

That’s a big jump from their current rate of 29,000 per day. If the state keeps at that rate, it would not finish vaccinations until a year from now.

The issue Michigan is having is the limited supplies it has on hand.

In the first six weeks of vaccinations, Michigan received 182,000 doses a week, which is 52% of what is needed to get 50,000 people vaccinated every day.

The coronavirus variant also continues to spread in Michigan.

The state says five cases have been confirmed in Washtenaw County and they fear more cases of the more contagious virus are on the way.

The cases have been connected to the University of Michigan.

The school’s athletic department shut down its athletic activities and practices for the next two weeks over concerns of the spread.

The coronavirus variant was originally identified in Britain and is believed to be 50% more transmissible.