U of M Finds More Variant COVID-19 Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is emphasizing the importance of coronavirus testing as more cases of the new variant are found in southeastern Michigan.

On Saturday, the MDHHS identified another case of the new strain in a man in Wayne County.

The lab also identified two women with the new strain from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

That makes five cases connected to U of M, which has paused its athletic department activities. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

They say the new variant spreads more easily but it hasn’t proven to be more severe.

The health department says it is working with the university on strategies to prevent the spread of the virus.

And the state of Michigan is ramping up vaccination efforts.

Officials are setting a goal to vaccinate 70% of people 16 and older.

At the current rate of about 29,000 doses per day, Michigan wouldn’t reach that goal for another year. The state is hoping to bump that number up to 50,000 doses per day.