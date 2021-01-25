Traverse City Commissioners Push Back to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

Traverse City Commissioners are pushing back against a recent decision by Grand Traverse County Commissioners to not support COVID-19 response efforts.

The mayor and mayor pro-tem brought forth a resolution to reaffirm the steps the governor and state health department have taken to stop the spread of the virus.

That includes wearing masks and social distancing.

This comes after city commissioners received numerous emails from concerned citizens.

“We’re just trying to re-establish the fact that we do support the measures the governor is putting out and that we would like our citizens to also try to follow these rules as best we can,” said Jim Carruthers, Mayor of Traverse City.

City commissioners say the safety of the community is their top priority.