Sunfrog Shirts in Gaylord Give Free T-shirts for Local Businesses to Sell

Sunfrog Shirts in Gaylord is trying to give local businesses a boost with free t-shirts. They’ve given boxes of shirts that read “eat, shop, support Gaylord”. It’s meant to encourage the community to shop locally and support some of the smaller businesses in the area. The businesses are allowed to sell them and keep all of the proceeds for themselves.

COO of Sunfrog Shirts, Jennifer Paffi came up with the idea and said she hopes this will take a little pressure off of them during the pandemic. “If they’ve got 72 to 100 shirts, times that by $20,” she said. “If they’re doing 100 shirts that’s $2,000 they can make to cover their rent, cover their labor, cover their light bill for the month.”

Sunfrog Shirts has given out boxes of shirts to at least 18 local businesses so far.