SpaceX Launches Record Number of Satellites into Orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted a record 143 small satellites into a polar orbit Sunday in the company’s first dedicated “rideshare” mission.

It’s a response to the growing demand for low-cost access to space by smaller, nontraditional companies and institutions.

SpaceX charges a relatively low $1 million to launch a 440-pound satellite.

The Transporter 1 mission also served as a reminder of the ongoing debate over what role the government should play regulating the increasingly crowded domain of low-earth orbit where collisions would create high-speed shrapnel threatening other spacecraft.