President Biden Expected to Lift Trump’s Military Transgender Ban

President Biden is expected to lift the ban on transgender people in the military early this week.

The White House press secretary has said that move would come early in his presidency.

Now a source inside the White House says it could happen as early as Monday.

Former President Trump instituted the ban after announcing it in a 2017 tweet. It then went into effect in April of 2019.

President Biden is expected to repeal the ban through executive order alongside his new choice for secretary of defense, Lloyd Austen.