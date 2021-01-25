MTM On The Road: Getting Creative at Wild Pages in Traverse City

Wild Pages in Traverse City has everything you’ll need for personalized stationery and so much more.

They recently opened up on the corner of Boardman and Front Street, just below Coin Slot.

Not only do they sell hand bound journals, but they can even supply you with the tools you need to make your own.

They have quality paper and unique pens to really personalize your journal.

Wild Pages also features tons of books and zines to help bring out your creative side.

The owners, Raja Howe and Amber Edmondson, hope to create a creativity hub in their new shop.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look around this new spot.