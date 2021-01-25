Minnesota Protestor Climbed into Dangerous Pipeline Trench

Authorities responded to a trench rescue emergency in Minnesota over the weekend.

An Enbridge Line 3 protester apparently climbed into a 10-foot deep trench along the pipeline.

Authorities posted on social media that the person was in danger of being buried alive because of the trench’s collapsing wall and fine sand floor.

After some resistance at first, they eventually convinced the protester to climb out of the trench.

That protestor wasn’t identified but told police they placed themselves inside the trench in order to shut down work, which they effectively did for two hours.