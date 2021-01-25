Michigan’s 10 Cents A Meal Program Reaches More than 400,000 Students

Michigan’s 10 Cents A Meal program went statewide for this school year with 138 schools participating.

The program reimburses school districts that buy fruits and vegetables from Michigan farmers to serve in school meals.

This year’s budget grew to more than $2 million in incentives.

TCAPS has been a participant since the pilot stages of the program and is happy to see it expanding.

“Obviously we want to help the farmers, local farmers, and now it’s across all of Michigan and any Michigan produce at all and also, obviously, it’s a win-win when you can give it to the Michigan school children, which makes it much fresher and more delicious,” said Tom Freitas, Food and Nutrition Services Director at TCAPS.

The 10 Cents A Meal program now reaches more than 400,000 students in Michigan.