LifeHouse Bread of Life Food Bank Receives $4K Donation from WESCO

LifeHouse Assembly of God in Cadillac recently received more than $4,000 from WESCO of Cadillac.

For months, WESCO has been collecting money at their cashier stations for the LifeHouse Bread of Life Food Bank.

WESCO vowed to match all donations up to $1,000.

The community donated more than $3,000, totaling more than $4,000 to the LifeHouse Bread of Life Food Bank.

All the money will be used to buy food for the food bank for people in need.

Teri Bade, director of the LifeHouse Bread of Life Food Bank, says, “We are just very, very thankful to WESCO and the entire community for pitching in and for helping us to do what we couldn’t do by ourselves. We’re very, very thankful that in this little bit of helping that the greater need for Jesus Christ can be accomplished.”

LifeHouse Bread of Life Food Bank is open on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 3:30pm and every Wednesday evening at 8:00pm.