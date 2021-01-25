Gov. Whitmer: Michigan Vaccine Rollout Among Top 10 States

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday introducing the new director of Health and Human Services.

While avoiding questions on what lead to former director Robert Gordon’s abrupt resignation, she tried to keep things focused on vaccine distribution in Michigan.

For months, leaders have said the key to getting out of this pandemic was going to be the vaccine. Once the vaccine was released, the rollout has been anything but smooth.

Governor Whitmer says the state is catching up in the logistics needed to roll it out and the only thing holding back right now is more supplies from the federal government.

“While we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, “There’s simply not enough vaccines available to our state right now.”

Two weeks ago, Michigan had only administered 44% of the vaccine doses they had. Now it’s up to 67%.

“When it comes to doses used, we are in the Top 10 in the United States,” said Whitmer.

She says the rest are scheduled. The state is pushing out every vial they have and not holding on to second dose injections like some states are.

“We’re not holding back any vaccine at all in the state,” said Khaldun, “We’re giving them out as soon as we get them.”

Whitmer is confident President Joe Biden’s administration will be able to increase supplies.

To be ready for that influx, she has additional funding in her COVID relief supplemental budget proposal sent to the legislature.

“My plan will ramp up vaccine distribution,” said Whitmer.

But Republicans have said they may hold up appointments and negotiations unless she re-engages more of the economy first.

“I’m hopeful that it was just an off-the-cuff remark,” said Whitmer.

While everything is still fluid at this point, it is not expected until April or May when the next phase of Michiganders are eligible for the vaccine.