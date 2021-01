Fruitport Man Charged with Having Controlled Substances

Michigan State Police say they found illegal pills on a downstate man when they pulled him over in Benzie County.

Troopers stopped Steven Gionet from Fruitport Friday night for an equipment violation in Joyfield Township.

During the traffic stop, troopers found a bag that had acetaminophen and hydrocodone pills in it.

He is now charged with having the controlled substances.

Gionet will be in court next month.