Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani for Defamation

Vote auditing company Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Monday morning claims Giuliani pushed lies about election fraud on his podcast, in state legislatures and during TV appearances.

Dominion is seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

The lawsuit notes that Giuliani spread lies about Dominion being owned by Venezuelan communists and corrupting the election.

The lawsuit also states that Giuliani pushed a staggering number of inaccuracies about the Dominion machines in Antrim County.

The issues with Antrim County elections were caused by human error.

However, Giuliani did not make those claims in lawsuits he pushed on behalf of former President Trump.