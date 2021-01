Cadillac Fire Department Investigating House Fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Cadillac home.

No one was home at the time the fire started.

The Cadillac Fire Department responded to a home on Evart Street Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, fire and smoke were coming from the back side of the house and the roof.

The fire department says the damage is significant, with most of it in the attic.