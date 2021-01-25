Big Rapids Receives MDOT Grant for Road Repair

The city of Big Rapids just got a boost to their effort to make some big improvements.

MDOT awarded the city more than $171,000 for the project.

The total cost of the project is a little more than $212,000.

It will help pay to rebuild Maple Street from South Third Avenue to Bronson Avenue.

The road leads into the industrial park in the city and sees heavy traffic.

The Big Rapids City Manager says this will be a much needed improvement.

“It’s a positive difference any which way you look at it. So, it’s an access point to our industrial park, it’s a vital piece of infrastructure, so keeping that in good shape is important to those businesses, it’s important to the whole community,” said Mark Gifford, City Manager for Big Rapids.

Work is expected to begin next year.