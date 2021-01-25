Benzie Co Athletic Directors Concerned About Student Morale After Winter Competition Extension

Athletic directors in Benzie County say that student morale is down after the recent announcement that winter competitions are delayed until the end of February.

“I’m hopeful that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Seth Wilkinson, a senior on the boys’ basketball team at Benzie Central.

For weeks, winter athletes have been in the gym practicing for their long-anticipated first game.

Wilkinson says, “We’ve been running through all of our plays, and shots up, cardio, just getting ready for the season when it does come.”

Sam Ross, a senior on the Benzie Central wrestling team, says it’s been difficult to adapt to no contact practices.

“We’ve been working with different dummy’s and tackling bags trying to be able to do movement and stuff but it’s just not the same feel as wrestling another person,” says Ross.

Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services delayed the start of winter competitions until February 21st.

Ellen Bretzke, a senior on the girls’ basketball team at Benzie Central, says the new order is frustrating:

“It’s just hard going to practice and say okay we’re going to put in all of this work in, but it might not even pay off later in the season,” says Bretzke.

Benzie Central Athletic Director Steve Graetz says the extensions are affecting student morale:

“Breaking bad news to kids, once or twice, even three times… it’s run our fifth iteration of a winter sports schedule here and our coaches are doing their very best to work with kids through all of this,” says Graetz.

The Michigan Wrestling Association recently sent this letter to Governor Whitmer asking for her office to reconsider the extension.

Dave Jackson, athletic director for Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools says after a successful fall season, they’re confident in their ability to combat the spread of the virus while still providing winter athletes the opportunity to play.

“I think there’s a lot of reason, there’s a lot of data that tells us that we can do this safely because the protocols have been there and have proven that they have been successful in the fall and we think they can be successful here in the winter if we can just play,” says Jackson.

Graetz says, “The student athletes are mature, they’re resilient, they’re going to make it through. We just wish that we could provide all of the opportunities that we would normally offer to support them.”