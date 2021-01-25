Bars and Restaurants Want a Clearer Pathway to Full Reopening

Bars and restaurants are a week away from reopening at 25% capacity. But the industry is desperate for answers about what happens after that, and what they can do to completely reopen.

Kirstie Sieloff is the Director of Government Relations for Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance. She’s glad that businesses are reopening, but concerned for what happens in the longer term once the order on capacity limits is set to expire. “We want to know what the path to reopening looks like after three weeks.”

Stacie Bytwork is the Chairperson for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance and the President of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. She also wants clarification about what happens after that. “This is very much an open request to the administration, to the department (MDHHS), to our partners, to work together to provide that clarity to our business community.”

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations and 7,000 member businesses in the region. They say they need to see a pathway for reopening fully – including a timeline and clear metrics from the state. And so far – that’s information they’re just not getting.

Bytwork says, “It’s their livelihoods on the line. These are family and friends of people in our community. And they’re the backbone of our community too. They’ve invested lots of dollars to be here and have a business. So I think we owe it to them to have some open lines of communication.”

The 25% capacity limits are so restrictive, by some accounts, that some businesses say they can’t break even. Stacie Bytwork has heard it first hand from one restaurant owner. “They would be able to operate with 12.5 people in their restaurant. So you think about bringing your staff back and what that means for your livelihood going forward, that’s just kind of why we want some open lines of communication. So we can provide to these restaurants and bars, so they know when they can call staff back and fully reopen.”

Sieloff agrees. “At 25% not all restaurants are going to see that worth their time to reopen. So we want to know what the next steps are after 25%, after three weeks. What is the pathway to fully reopening?”

The Chamber Alliance says bars and restaurants have proven time and again that they can make their businesses safe for customers. Bytwork says, “They’ve operated all summer followed guidelines and protocols.” And Sieloff adds, “Our bars and restaurants have shown that they’re able to safely operate and protect employees and patrons.”

Sieloff says it’s about not keeping business owners guessing, and not keeping them waiting. “Our bars and restaurants, they need time in order to plan. To call employees back, to order food, to reboot operations.”

She also says the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association surveyed their members and many are in dire straits. “Thirty-three percent of Michigan restaurant operators say it’s unlikely they’ll still be in business in six months. So we want to make sure that we can provide this community, this industry with information so they can plan ahead, and have a little bit more clarity.”

The Alliance is hoping to get those businesses some answers – well before the next order expires on February 21st.