Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Family Home in Kingsley, Barn Wood Details and Vintage Accents

For Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning family home in Kingsley with plenty of barn wood details and vintage accents, not to mention an abundance of elbow room inside and out.

“You feel like you’re in a big tree house, every season just really draws your eyes out there,” said Stacy Allman, homeowner realtor with Keller Williams Northern Michigan. “It’s a beautiful place to just tuck away in the woods.”

This wonderful walkout ranch is just over five and a half thousand square feet of beautifully appointed family space.

From the antique dresser turned bathroom sink and the old door turned office desk, to the doggie shower and the convenient cubbies in the mudroom, this incredible home has a great mix of antique style and modern convenience.

“We’ve really tried to pull old vintage pieces along with new pieces and I think it’s a well-mixed texture and style, and it makes it feel really comfy,” she said.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

