11 Chinese Gold Miners Rescued After Being Trapped for 2 Weeks

A rescue operation is continuing to search for the missing miners at a goldmine blast site in east China.

A total of 11 miners were lifted to the ground on Sunday afternoon after being trapped underground for two weeks.

The rescue team head said rescuers will continue searching for the rest 10 other miners who are still out of contact after the accident.

They’ve all been trapped almost 2,000 feet underground since Jan. 10.

Rescuers have sent food and other supplies.