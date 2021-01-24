U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Hold Virtual Town Hall

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is co-hosting a virtual town hall to provide additional information on the placement of a temporary project office in Canal Park in Sault Ste Marie.

They say they will also be addressing the community’s questions and concerns regarding the project.

They say that the USACE, Detroit District released a notice about the project to the public last December.

The notice invited questions and comments over the proposed structure.

The project would provide office space that is necessary to execute and oversee construction of a new lock at the Soo Locks Complex.

The virtual town hall will take place Monday at noon over Zoom. You can join the meeting by clicking here.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here.