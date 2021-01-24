Relay for Life Grand Traverse Kicks Off 2021 Fundraising Season

Relay for Life of Grand Traverse kicked off their 2021 season on Sunday.

The group met at Silver Lake Recreation Center.

They held a build your own hot chocolate station.

Event organizer, Sarah Patterson, says over the last year many of their fundraising opportunities were effected by COVID.

On Sunday, they wanted to meet to come up with different ways to still be able to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Sarah Patterson says, “Just getting people talking about Relay and getting the excitement going. Outdoors is not the typical venue for this but given the year— getting creative and getting people talking about it.”

Patterson says their main relay fundraiser will be on June 12th and 13th.