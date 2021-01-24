MDHHS Reports More New Variant Cases In Southeastern Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more cases of the new variant in Southeastern Michigan.

The MDHHS says they have identified another case of the new variant in a man from Wayne County through a specimen sent to the department’s Bureau of Laboratories.

The lab also revealed that two women associated with the University of Michigan also had the variant. The University of Michigan previously had three cases reported.

The MDHHS says the new variant spreads easily between people, and say there has not been any indication that the new variant affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the strain of the virus that has been circulating since the pandemic began last March.

“The new variant is present in Michigan and we are at risk of seeing more spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for health at MDHHS. “Everyone should do their part to end this pandemic. Get tested if you have been exposed, have symptoms, or have recently traveled to an area with a new variant spreading.”

The MDHHS says they are working closely with the University of Michigan on strategies to prevent the spread of the virus.

They recommend that residents get vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, wear masks, social distance, wash hands often, and ventilate indoor spaces to help prevent the spread of the virus.

