Michigan Health Officials Report 1,601 New Coronavirus Cases, 221 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,601 new cases of the coronavirus, and 221 deaths.

However, the MDHHS says 205 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Coronavirus case numbers have decreased by 556 cases since Friday.

Michigan has now had 548,069 total confirmed cases, and 14,291 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

As of Friday, 463,103 Michiganders have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

