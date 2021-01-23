Lucky Michigander Wins $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

After 37 drawings, one lucky Michigander has won the Mega Millions jackpot.

Officials said the winner matched all six numbers on Friday and the $1 billion dollar prize.

The cash option is about $739 million before taxes.

The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 and a mega ball number of 24.

The odds of winning the prize were one in 302 million.

There were also other winners on Friday as 10 tickets matched all five numbers for the second prize of $1 million.

Two of those tickets included the optional Mega-plier for a total of $2 million.