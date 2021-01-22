Xavier & Melissa Take Part in the Polar Plunge Challenge all Thanks to ‘the four’ Viewers

Back in December, we gave our viewers a challenge. The terms were – if they got our Facebook page to 6000 ‘page likes’, then Xavier Hershovitz and Melissa Smith would participate in this year’s Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge. Fortunately, for our viewers, and not so much for Melissa and Xavier, we hit our mark on social media, and as promised they jumped into a trough of cold water right outside the Heritage House Kitchen on January 22.

“I didn’t think we could get 6000 ‘likes’, so I thought we were off the hook,” said Melissa. “Once I found out that our viewers made it happen, I couldn’t believe it. But, I am glad that we had an opportunity to do this, it’s all for such a great cause”.

All funds raised goes to Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) to use for their year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Last year, the Polar Plunge raised over a million dollars for SOMI.

Because of continued COVID-19 concerns, the cold water challenge is all virtual this year. All you need to do is register here, raise money for this incredible organization, and complete a cold water challenge. So, fill up a kiddie pool, grab a bucket of cold water, and just have fun!

“It took us a while to determine how we would do the plunge,” Xavier mentioned. “We were able to get a couple of troughs so that we could fully immerse ourselves. We wanted to go all out for this challenge!”.

To see Xavier and Melissa’s plunge, watch the video above. To donate to our team’s Polar Plunge page, click here.

For those who do not like the thought of cold water in this cold weather, they are also hosting a virtual run called the Frozen 5K. The deadline is February 28.

Click here for more information about the virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge and 5k, or watch the video below.

For more info about Special Olympics Michigan, click here.

A special thank you to McBain Grain Co. for donating the troughs.