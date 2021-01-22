The Tokyo Olympics Are Still On

The Tokyo Olympics are six months away and Japan says the games will go on even though much of the country is still under emergency orders and they haven’t approved a vaccine yet.

The biggest push for the games is the cost. Venues are ready to go and overall, the country has already spent $15 billion.

Japan’s Prime Minister says they’re ready and determined to keep the coronavirus away.

Right now, they’re looking at using robots to speed up testing for fans if they’re allowed.