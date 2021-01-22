Sports Betting Starts in Michigan, Online or at Turtle Creek Casino

Starting Friday, sports fans can bet online. One way is through the William Hill Mobile Sports Book and Online Casino app.

People can place a wager on any number of sporting events, including football, basketball and boxing.

“Any team that you’re a fan of and that you think is going to win and beat the opposition, you can make the game a little more interesting by putting some skin the game so to speak,” says Martin Logan, chief product & technology officer for William Hill US.

Or if customers don’t want to use the app, they can come to the Onyx Sports Book in Turtle Creek Casino, where they can place a wager here at the ticket booth or kiosk.

Michael Schrader, CEO of the Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos, says, “It’s great for all of us, it gives us another amenity that we can offer our guests, attached to our brand.”

Schrader says this comes at a perfect time with the NFL playoffs, Pistons, Red Wings and the McGregor vs. Poirier fight this weekend.

“You have to be within the boundaries of Michigan, and that’s part of the federal law that doesn’t allow interstate betting,” says Schrader.

William Hill is also offering an up to $500 risk-free bet.

Logan says, “So if you lose, we’ll credit up to $500 right back into your account, and if you’re right, you just get to keep the winnings as it’s supposed to go.”

And while concerns remain about a rise in gambling addiction, there are now more opportunities for online entertainment, and more tax revenue for the state.

“It’s more fun when you have a little bit of something riding on the game, whether it be the Superbowl, or as we move forward into March Madness,” says Logan.