Senate Confirms Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Defense.

Lloyd Austin will take the position and becomes the nation’s first Black Secretary of Defense.

Austin served 41 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2016.

Austin needed a waiver to be eligible for Defense Secretary since he had not been out of the military for the required six years.

President Biden is expected to win approval for others on his national security team in the coming days including Antony Blinken as Secretary of State.