Rotary Club of Cadillac Announces Fundraiser Benefiting Veterans Serving Veterans

The Rotary Club of Cadillac has announced its major fundraiser for 2021 in the form of a virtual auction.

This year, the Rotary is raising money to benefit the pavilion project at Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac.

The pavilion will be a multi-purpose facility that will be open to the public.

Veterans Serving Veterans envisions the pavilion being a community space for people to come support those who served while also bringing people closer together.

“We have a lot of functions planned,” said Veterans Serving Veterans President Susan Marcum. “The imagination is endless; we could do art shows, picnics, gatherings for veterans, private parties, open parties. It’s going to be a great addition to the area and the community.”

Veterans Serving Veterans has a goal of raising $50,000. An online auction will run from March 6 through noon on March 13.

For more information and to view the items up for bid, visit the auction’s site.