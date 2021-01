A Rapid City woman is facing a larceny charge after police say she kept money that was supposed to go to a dead man’s family.

Michigan State Police say last September, 23-year-old Nicole Peacock-Mendoza agreed to deliver money spent on a motel deposit to the family of a man who had paid the deposit then passed away.

Troopers say she kept the money instead.

Police arrested her on Tuesday.

She is charged with one count of larceny by conversion.