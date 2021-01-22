National Writers Series to Host Children’s Book Writers Workshop

Everyone has a favorite children’s book but have you ever thought about writing one?

The National Writers Series is hosting a virtual class taught by Jillian Manning (author of a half-dozen “Sesame Street” books) alongside her husband, journalist/writer Craig Manning.

The class is aimed at students ages 11-18 and will teach them how to write a children’s picture book, how to pair art and their writing together, when to use rhyme vs. regular prose and how to create a great arc for their own short story.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz caught up with the authors turned teachers ahead of the class. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

To learn more about the workshop, click here.