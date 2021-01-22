MSP Angel Program Marks 3 Years in Michigan

A Michigan State Police program that helps people battling addiction is marking three years in the state.

The Angel Program was launched at the Gaylord post in 2016.

It was expanded statewide in 2017.

The Angel Program is modeled after a program on the east coast.

It lets anyone battling drug addiction walk into a State Police post and ask for help without the fear of arrest.

State Police says it’s grown into an effective tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

“We’re here to help people with addiction because we believe that is the best way to fight this epidemic, is through education, early education with our youth and to help those people who are currently suffering through addiction,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

Over its three years, the Angel Program has helped nearly 440 people statewide.