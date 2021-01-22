Michigan Online Sports Betting Begins

Starting at noon on Friday, online sports betting and casino games can commence for nine locations, including four in Northern Michigan.

It’s been a long time coming for supporters of the change after it was passed in 2019. All of 2020 was spent finalizing the rules.

The launch comes with excitement from sports and gambling enthusiasts, but warnings from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who says reading the fine print is going to be important. She says ads for free play and site credits have been popping up but they come with strings attached.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board expects to authorize more casinos in the upcoming days and weeks.

Stick with 9&10 News and MISportsNow as Northern Michigan’s News Leader continues to cover online sports betting.