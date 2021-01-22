Michigan Officials Report 2,157 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,157 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 546,468 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,070 COVID-19 deaths.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday the indoor dining can resume across the state beginning on Monday, Feb. 1.

The new MDHHS epidemic orders go into effect on Feb. 1 and will allow for indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements and concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums. The order also permits non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

The new epidemic orders will last until Sunday, Feb. 21.

Robert Gordon announced his resignation as Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

Governor Whitmer appointed Elizabeth Hertel as Director of MDHHS following Gordon’s resignation.

Hertel currently serves as the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration for MDHHS, where she oversees External Relations and Communications, Finance and Administration, Legislative Services, Legal Affairs, Policy & Planning, Strategic Integration, Organizational Services, Workforce Engagement and Community and Faith Engagement.

As of January 15, 442,408 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

