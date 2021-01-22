McConnell Proposes Delaying Impeachment Trial Until February
Former President Trump is awaiting his impeachment trial.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to delay the trial until February.
This will give the former president’s legal team two weeks to prepare their case.
Some Democrats are open to the delay only if Republicans work to confirm President Biden’s Cabinet across all departments.
The new White House Administration says they’re leaving the timing of the impeachment trial up to the Senate.