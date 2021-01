Lake Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

Michigan State Police believe they found meth in a Lake man’s car after pulling him over Thursday.

Troopers stopped the man in Clare County around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

State police say he gave them a wrong identity during the traffic stop, but after finding out who he really is, they discovered he has several warrants for his arrest and a suspended license.

After a search, troopers found meth in his car.

The Lake man has yet to be charged.